Pitcairn Co. Has $861,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 213.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after buying an additional 347,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 353.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,069,000 after buying an additional 343,084 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $149.40 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

