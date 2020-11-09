Pitcairn Co. Makes New $808,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $40.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

