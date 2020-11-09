Pitcairn Co. Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,914,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $116.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.