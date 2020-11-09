Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

