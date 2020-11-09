Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,267 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,020 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.26 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

