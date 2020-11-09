Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,048 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

