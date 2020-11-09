Pitcairn Co. Sells 94 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,935,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Twilio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $1,818,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,769,251. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.74.

Shares of TWLO opened at $292.13 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.