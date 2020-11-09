Pitcairn Co. Sells 962 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $198.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.