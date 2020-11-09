Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.4-108.85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $13.36 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

