Poplar Forest Capital LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.