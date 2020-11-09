Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDS. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Precision Drilling’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.