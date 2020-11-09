Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE PBH opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.08. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of C$62.79 and a 1 year high of C$104.39.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$976.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$862.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.1500002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

