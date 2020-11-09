Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13,899.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 247,001 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 227,739 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

