Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.