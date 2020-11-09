Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.
PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
