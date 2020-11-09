Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Raised to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to an outperformer rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

