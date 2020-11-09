Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to an outperformer rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PRMW stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

