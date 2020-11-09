Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prologis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,972,000 after purchasing an additional 717,531 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,426,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,485,000 after buying an additional 446,305 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

