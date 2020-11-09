Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,093 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prologis were worth $65,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 137,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 518.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 623,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 522,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $104.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

