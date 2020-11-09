Pyrk (PYRK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $21,265.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $538,795.08 and approximately $21,265.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00181952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.01051940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 12,599,835 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

