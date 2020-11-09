Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $108.00 at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Q2 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $106.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 15,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,547,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 71,615 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $6,368,721.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,475.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,269 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

