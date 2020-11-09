Qitmeer Market Capitalization Achieves $5.68 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $854,921.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, CoinBene, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00181952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.01051940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,165,810 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

