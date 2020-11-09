QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $126.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after buying an additional 214,561 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

