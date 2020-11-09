QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $155.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 214,561 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

