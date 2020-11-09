QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.08.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

