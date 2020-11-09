Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives $37.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QBCRF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Quebecor alerts:

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.