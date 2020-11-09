Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Optibase (NYSE:OBAS) Financial Survey

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Optibase has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Optibase and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase 1.76% 0.38% 0.12% Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Optibase and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $16.14 million 3.55 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Rafael $4.93 million 55.82 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Summary

Optibase beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals. It engages in the lease of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

