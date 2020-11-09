Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,519 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $67,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $694.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $672.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

