Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 189,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $63,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $112.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,608. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

