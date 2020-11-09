Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.44% of Pool worth $59,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total transaction of $427,544.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,455.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,107 shares of company stock valued at $26,000,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool stock opened at $382.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $391.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

