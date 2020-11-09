Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.44% of Pool worth $59,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $382.00 on Monday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $391.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,107 shares of company stock valued at $26,000,118. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

