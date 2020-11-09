Raymond James & Associates Buys 32,702 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.40% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $89,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

