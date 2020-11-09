Raymond James & Associates Buys 513,952 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 142.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $69,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 543,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 52,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 111,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,578 shares of company stock worth $35,633,666. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

EW stock opened at $81.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.