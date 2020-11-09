Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,258 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Booking worth $77,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,999.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,712.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,678.17. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,843.21.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

