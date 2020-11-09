Raymond James & Associates Buys 64,452 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of V.F. worth $66,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,897,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after buying an additional 238,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,365,000 after buying an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -538.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

