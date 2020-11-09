Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of The Blackstone Group worth $94,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

