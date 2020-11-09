Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580,864 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.63% of Huntington Bancshares worth $58,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,903,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

