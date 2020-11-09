Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Square worth $60,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Square by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 307,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Square by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Square by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Square by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $192.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

