Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $64,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

NYSE:INFO opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.