Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of British American Tobacco worth $86,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 610,881 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $34.41 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

