Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $74,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 478,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,313,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 99,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $174.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

