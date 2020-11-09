Raymond James & Associates Has $100.26 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $100,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $57.49 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

