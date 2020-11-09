Raymond James & Associates Has $103.87 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,139 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,279 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of NXP Semiconductors worth $103,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

NXPI opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $147.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

