Raymond James & Associates Has $60.22 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of CDW worth $60,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 168.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after purchasing an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3,644.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after buying an additional 426,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after buying an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $138.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

