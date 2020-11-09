Raymond James & Associates Has $60.22 Million Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.35% of CDW worth $60,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CDW by 2,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after acquiring an additional 731,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $138.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

