Raymond James & Associates Has $62.20 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $62,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.21. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,282 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

