Raymond James & Associates Has $64.68 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $64,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $199.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

