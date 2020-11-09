Raymond James & Associates Has $67.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $67,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.45.

