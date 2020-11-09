Raymond James & Associates Has $73.04 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of WEC Energy Group worth $73,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

WEC stock opened at $102.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

