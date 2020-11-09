Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Masimo were worth $72,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $254.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $140.80 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

