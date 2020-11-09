Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $62,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 159.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 499,516 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total value of $209,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,833.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,282. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.21. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

